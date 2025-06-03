Escobar Belts Two Home Runs in Threshers Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - Aroon Escobar bookended the scoring for the Clearwater Threshers (29-23) with a pair of homers, but only one other run was driven in as they fell 8-5 to the Bradenton Marauders (24-28) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers will look to even the series when they return home on Wednesday.

Bradenton started the scoring in the top of the first, clubbing a two-run home run before the first out was recorded in the opening inning. They added two more in the top of the third inning to double their lead to 4-0. The Threshers started their comeback in the bottom of the third, beginning with a leadoff single from Raider Tello off Bradenton starter Clevari Tejada. After Diego González singled, Aroon Escobar drilled a three-run home run into the left-field bullpen to put the Threshers within one run. Dante Nori reached on a walk and then stole second before advancing to third on an error by Marauders' catcher Axiel Plaz. Eduardo Tait then promptly singled to right field, plating Nori from third and tying the game at four runs apiece.

The Marauders added a run with one out in the top of the sixth to retake the lead at 5-4. A two-out rally in the eighth led to three more runs for the Marauders, who increased their lead back to four runs. After the first two batters were retired in the bottom of the ninth, Aroon Escobar went deep for the second time to cut the deficit to three runs.

Gabriel Barbosa surrendered four runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 2.2 innings of a no-decision. Daniel Harper struck out two batters in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Adilson Peralta (1-1) surrendered one unearned run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings to take the loss. Luis Avila allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work. Orlando Gonzalez

Barbosa has struck out four batters in two of the four games he has pitched against Bradenton...Escobar hit multiple home runs for the second time this season...He has two of the three multi-homer games for Clearwater in 2025...His ninth-inning homer made him the first player in the FSL to hit ten home runs in 2025...Tait has reached base in a career-high nine-consecutive games...He has three or more hits in seven games so far this season...The Threshers return home on Wednesday, June 4, to continue a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







