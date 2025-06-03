Sanford's Homer, Late-Inning Life Lead Marauders in 8-5 Win

June 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Clearwater Fla. - After a one hour and fifteen-minute weather delay, the Bradenton Marauders rallied twice to earn a gritty 8-5 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

When play got under way after inclement weather, Konnor Griffin led off the top of the first with a double to right. The next hitter was Wyatt Sanford who was making his Single-A debut. After falling behind with two strikes, Sanford belted a two-run shot to right to give Bradenton a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Bradenton pushed across two more when Yordany De Los Santos grounded an RBI double to left and later scored on an error to extend the advantage to 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Clearwater rallied on a three-run homer by Aroon Escobar and RBI single from Eduardo Tait that knotted the game at 4-4.

Both sides held each other scoreless until the top of the sixth when Sanford rolled into a fielder's choice ground out that scored Eddy Rodriguez from third to give Bradenton a 5-4 lead.

The Marauders added three more runs in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch and two-run single from Jhonny Severino.

Despite pushing across one in the bottom of the ninth, the Threshers' comeback bit fell short after Jesus Clode recorded the final out to secure his first Single-A save.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 24-28 while Clearwater fell to 29-23. The two return to BayCare Ballpark tomorrow for game two of the series with first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.