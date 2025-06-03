Jupiter Falls to Tampa 14-2 Tuesday Night

June 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-28) fell to the Tampa Tarpons (27-24) by a final score of 14-2 on Tuesday Night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After a scoreless first inning, the Tarpons scored three runs in the top of the second inning as each of the first five Tampa hitters reached safely against Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez (L, 1-2). Marshall Toole opened the scoring with a two-RBI single to left field. Roderick Arias followed him with another RBI single to left field to make it 3-0 Tampa.

Tampa tacked on three more runs in the top of the third inning. Mendez and Jupiter relief pitcher Juan Reynoso walked the first five batters in the inning, including RBI walks issued to Hans Montero and Toole. Brian Sanchez lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to extend Tampa's lead to 6-0.

Mendez finished his outing after he walked the first three batters he faced in the third inning. He allowed six runs on three hits and a career-high six walks. He hit a batter and struck out three Tarpons.

The Hammerheads got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third inning. Cody Schrier led off the inning with a single before he stole second base. Victor Ortega brought him home with an RBI single to left field to cut the Tarpons' lead to 6-1.

The Tarpons got an immediate response in the top of the fourth inning. Juan Matheus started the inning by reaching third base on a double and an error by Jupiter center fielder Andrew Salas. He came in to score on an RBI double by Tyler Wilson. Wilson scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Toole to make the score 8-1 Tampa.

Jupiter scored another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Andres Valor started the inning with a single. He came in to score as Cam Clayton reached on an RBI fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 8-2 for Jupiter.

Gus Hughes (W, 4-1) provided two scoreless innings out of the Tampa bullpen. He allowed just one hit with two strikeouts.

Tampa scored two more runs in the top of the sixth inning on a two-run home run by Austin Green against Jupiter relief pitcher Luis Ramirez. It was his fourth home run of the season, and it extended the Tarpons' lead to 10-2. The Tarpons added three runs in the top of the eighth inning. RBI singles from Sanchez, Edgleen Perez, and Engelth Urena brought Tampa's lead to 13-2. A Toole RBI double against Jupiter relief pitcher Jorge Mercedes in the top of the ninth inning brought another run home for Tampa, as their lead swelled to 14-2. Jupiter went down 1-2-3 in the ninth inning to ultimately fall by that final score.

The Hammerheads continue their six-game series against the Tarpons on Wednesday, June 4th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on all platforms. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Every Wednesday is a "Silver Sluggers" Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. All fans can become a member for just $40 which gets you a ticket to every Wednesday game, an official "Silver Sluggers" T-shirt, a free hot dog and soda, a 10% team store discount, and a chance to win prizes during baseball bingo. Click here to become a "Silver Sluggers" member today.







Florida State League Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.