Murray, Tortugas Start Strong, But Lakeland Walks off Opener

June 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla - Zach Murray turned in 5.1 innings in the longest outing by a Tortuga this season, while the Daytona Tortugas scored three runs in the first, but the Lakeland Flying Tigers put the clamps down and came back to walk it off, 4-3 on Tuesday night at Public Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland (31-20) earned their league-leading tenth one-run victory, while Daytona (22-30) was on the wrong side of their league-high tenth one-run defeat, as the Tortugas were shut out on just one hit in the final eight frames.

After a 93-minute weather delay pregame, Daytona started off fast at the plate. Sammy Stafura led off with a single, stole second, went to third on an overthrow, and scored on Alfredo Duno's RBI single. Following a walk to Carlos Sanchez, Esmith Pineda doubled in a run, before Bernard Moon's sacrifice fly gave the Tortugas a 3-0 lead after half an inning of play.

Murray was sharp out of the gate, retiring the side in order in each of the first three innings, striking out four along the way. He allowed his first baserunner, a leadoff walk, in the fourth, but retired the next three hitters to end the frame.

In the fifth, Murray retired the first two hitters, but ran into trouble with two outs. Carson Rucker singled to right, then Cristian Santana doubled into the left field corner, scoring Rucker with Lakeland's first run.

An inning later, Murray became the first Daytona starter to work into the sixth inning, which he began with a strikeout, his sixth of the game. However, a Samuel Gil single was followed by a Franyerber Montilla RBI double that trimmed the deficit to 3-2.

Murray departed after 5.1 innings, the most by a Tortuga this season, for Gabe Starks, who promptly surrendered the lead as Jackson Strong hit a chopper inches inside the first-base line for a game-tying RBI double.

Starks settled in after finishing the sixth, erasing a one-out walk in the seventh with a double play and brushing aside a two-out free pass in the eighth, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings in relief.

Daytona, though, never found the offense again after the first. Luis Reyes' one-out double in the fourth was the only hit for the Tortugas after the first inning and Daytona tallied just three baserunners in the final eight frames, including none in the final three innings.

In the ninth, Lakeland completed their comeback. Stephen Hrustich singled with one out, then went to second on a groundout. After an intentional walk to Santana, Sergio Tapia dunked a weak single that fell in shallow right, scoring Hrustich with the winning run as Lakeland walked it off, 4-3.

