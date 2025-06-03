Down to Last Out, Jays Rally to Stun Mets

June 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Down to their final out in the 9th, the Dunedin Blue Jays staged a dramatic comeback and rode dominant bullpen work to a 3-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday night in game one of a six-game series at Clover Park.

After allowing two runs in the 1st inning, Dunedin's pitching staff hurled eight shutout innings with three hits and ten strikeouts.

RHP Colby Holcombe (2.2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 2 K) did not factor into a decision. Holcombe allowed two runs in the first inning, then settled in to throw 1.2 shutout frames with a pair of strikeouts to conclude his outing.

RHP Eminen Flores (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 K) fanned five Mets in two no-hit frames to earn his fourth win of the season, tied for tops on the team. Over his last eight outings since 4/30 vs. CLR, Flores is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 13.1 innings.

RHP Jack Eshleman (1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) locked down his second consecutive save with a shutout 9th. In his last three games with Dunedin after being promoted from the FCL, Eshleman has fired three shutout appearances with three strikeouts in 2.2 frames.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4, RBI, R) stepped up to the plate with Dunedin trailing 2-1 and down to their final out in the 9th inning and laced a game-tying RBI single. Toman tallied his fourth multi-hit game over his last seven contests, and 11th total multi-hit game of the season. Over his last eight games, Toman is batting .313 with seven RBI.

1B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-4, RBI) beat out a go-ahead two-out two-strike RBI infield single to put the Blue Jays on top 3-2. Chirinos tallied his 12th multi-hit contest of the season.







