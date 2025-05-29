Giménez Drives in Go-Ahead Run, Jays Drop Fifth Straight
May 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
CLEARWATER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped their fifth straight contest as they fell 6-4 to the Clearwater Threshers in game three of a six-game set on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark.
RHP Daniel Guerra (5 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 4 K) did not factor into a decision, allowing three runs on four hits in five frames. Guerra retired 12 Threshers over a 13 batter span between the 1st and 5th
2B Andres Gimenez (0-for-3, RBI, BB) gave the Blue Jays the lead on a sacrifice fly in the 7th inning and played the entirety of the contest at second base in his second game on MLB Rehab Assignment.
C Jacob Lojewski (1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB) laced a two-run single in the 7th inning to tie the ballgame 3-3. Thursday accounted for Lojewski's first career multi-RBI game. Over his last seven games, Lojewski is eight-for-25 (.320) with five RBI and four runs scored.
