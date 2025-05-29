McGarry Fans Four, Owusu-Asiedu Homers Twice as Threshers Sweep Series

CLEARWATER, FL - Griff McGarry tossed two perfect innings and Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit two home runs, including the game-winner, as the Clearwater Threshers (27-21) earned their third-straight win to sweep the homestand with a 6-4 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (24-24) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The series moves to Dunedin as the Threshers travel to face the Blue Jays on Friday night.

After the first out in the bottom of the first inning, Dante Nori started a rally for the Threshers with a one-out single off Blue Jays starter Daniel Guerra. He stole second and later scored on a double by Eduardo Tait that gave the Threshers an early lead. The next batter, Raider Tello, hit a ground ball in front of home plate. Dunedin's first baseman missed the throw, resulting in an error that led to Tait coming around and scoring from third to double the Threshers' lead.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu extended the lead with a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning, giving the Threshers a three-run advantage. Dunedin got on the board with a two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth to cut Clearwater's lead to two runs. The Blue Jays added three more runs in the seventh to take the lead.

Nikau Pouaka-Grego began Clearwater's response with a one-out single off Dunedin reliever Eminen Flores in the bottom of the seventh inning. He moved to second when Escobar drew a walk, and an errant throw from third on a fielder's choice loaded the bases. With two outs in the seventh, Raider Tello hit a single up the middle, plating Pouaka-Grego from third to tie the game at four.

Owusu-Asiedu gave the Threshers back the lead with a solo home run to lead off the eighth inning off Blue Jays reliever Javen Coleman. Carter Mathison followed by drawing a walk and promptly stole second base. With one out in the frame, Diego González smacked a single to right field that plated Mathison from second and gave the Threshers a two-run lead heading into the ninth. Clearwater closed it out with a 1-2-3 ninth to seal a 6-4 win over Dunedin.

Griff McGarry struck out four batters in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings in a no-decision. Zack Tukis tossed 3.0 scoreless and hitless frames, walking three and striking out five. Jake Eddington surrendered one run on two hits in 1.0 inning. Gabriel Barbosa surrendered three runs on three hits with one walk in 0.2 innings. Adilson Peralta (1-0) walked two in 1.1 shutout frames without allowing a hit to take the win. Saul Teran earned the save with one strikeout in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning.

Nori set a new career high with a hit in his sixth consecutive game...Owusu-Asiedu's home run was his first at BayCare Ballpark this season...Tukis set a career high with 3.0 innings pitched and five strikeouts for the first time as a pro...The Threshers' pitching staff took a no-hitter into the fifth inning...Clearwater extended their season-long win streak to five straight games...







