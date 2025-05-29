Jupiter Earns First Sweep of 2025 with 4-2 Win over Daytona Thursday Night

May 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (23-25) complete their first sweep of the season and extend their win streak to a season-high four games with a 4-2 victory on Thursday night over the Daytona Tortugas (20-28) at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Both teams went scoreless in the first inning before Jupiter got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second. Andres Valor led off with a double and stole third base. With one out, Cody Schrier drove in Valor on a sacrifice fly to give the Hammerheads the early 1-0 lead. In this three-game series against Daytona, Jupiter scored first in all three games.

Jupiter starting pitcher Keyner Benitez was cruising through three scoreless frames but ran into a little bit of trouble in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs and two runners on, Luis Reyes hit an RBI single to right field to tie the game at 1-1. Benitez finished his start with 3 2/3 innings pitched with one run, four hits, two walks, and two strikeouts in a no-decision.

The Hammerheads responded immediately on offense in the bottom of the fourth inning. After leadoff walks from Abrahan Ramirez and Dillon Head, Valor hit his second double of the game and drove in both runners to give Jupiter the lead back at 3-1.

With Juan Reynoso (W, 3-2) back on the mound in the top of the fifth, Daytona chipped away at the Jupiter lead. With runners on the corners and two outs, Sammy Stafura hit an RBI single to cut the Jupiter lead to 3-2.

The score remained until the bottom of the seventh inning. Schrier reached on a fielder's choice with one out and advanced to second base on a throwing error from Daytona second baseman Bernard Moon. Schrier later stole third base, which allowed Cam Clayton to drive him in on an RBI single to give the Hammerheads a 4-2 lead.

The Hammerheads turned to Luke Lashutka (Sv, 1) for the final four innings of the ballgame and Lashutka provided four scoreless frames and allowed just one walk and two hits with three strikeouts for his first career save and the longest save for Jupiter this year.

Valor led the Hammerheads' offense with two doubles, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored.

The Hammerheads will face the Tortugas for three games in Daytona beginning Friday, May 30th for a weekend series. Jupiter returns home on Tuesday, June 3rd for the start of a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons.







Florida State League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.