Hammerheads Win 11-10 in 14 Innings against the Tortugas Wednesday Night

May 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (22-25) outlasted the Daytona Tortugas (20-27) in the longest game of the season with an 11-10 victory in 14 innings on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Cam Clayton delivered the walk-off, RBI double in the bottom of the 14th inning to give Jupiter its third-straight win and first extra-inning victory of the season.

The Hammerheads wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning. With runners at second and third base and one out, Carter Johnson smacked a two-RBI double to left field to give Jupiter a 2-0 lead.

Daytona got its first run in the top of the third inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey. With no outs and runners at first and third base, Carlos Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Hammerheads' lead to 2-1. Despite only allowing one run, Dishmey ended his start with three innings pitched and got a no-decision.

Jupiter responded immediately in the bottom of the third as Abrahan Ramirez hit an RBI infield single to score Andres Valor to give the Hammerheads a 3-1 lead.

Against Jupiter relief pitcher Natanael Polanco in the top of the fifth inning, Daytona got even against Jupiter. With two outs, Sammy Stafura drove in Alfredo Duno on an RBI single. Two batters later, Carlos Sanchez drew a walk but a passed ball by Jupiter catcher Victor Ortega allowed Stafura to score and tie the game at 3-3.

In the top of the sixth inning against new Jupiter pitcher Kevin Vaupel, the Tortugas took their first lead of the game. With runners at second and third base thanks to two singles and a wild pitch, Duno hit a ground ball to Johnson at shortstop who committed his 10th error of the season which resulted in two runs and made it a 5-3 game in favor of Daytona.

Like the third inning, the Hammerheads offense provided a response, this time to cut the deficit in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Jesus Hernandez drew a walk and stole second base. Then, Daytona relief pitcher Nick Sando committed a throwing error on a failed pickoff attempt which allowed Hernandez to record a steal of third base and score to make it 5-4.

After a scoreless seventh inning, Daytona got another run home in the top of the eighth as Jupiter relief pitcher Jeckferzon Hernandez issued a balk with runners at second and third base and the Tortugas took a 6-4 lead.

Jupiter rallied back in the bottom of the eighth inning in a big way. With the bases loaded and no outs, Victor Ortega delivered the game-tying, two-RBI single to score Ramirez and Clayton. Then, Jesus Hernandez put the Hammerheads back in front on an RBI single to make it a 7-6 Jupiter lead.

However, Daytona forced a bottom of the ninth inning as Ryan McCrystal delivered an RBI groundout to make it a 7-7. Sanchez delivered an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to put Daytona ahead 8-7. The Hammerheads matched the Tortugas as Julio Henriquez scored on a passed ball by Duno to make it 8-8.

Both teams scored the placed runners in the 11th inning as McCrystal delivered an RBI double for Daytona and Johnson smacked a sacrifice fly to make it a 9-9 ballgame. Both teams also went scoreless in the 12th and 13th innings.

In the top of the 14th inning, Chase Centala (W, 3-1) came out for his third inning in relief. He only allowed the placed runner to score for Daytona on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Henley which gave the Tortugas a 10-9 lead.

The Hammerheads started the inning with Valor at second base and he advanced to third base on a groundout by Johnson. Ramirez delivered an RBI single to tie the game for Ramirez's team-leading 25th RBI of the season. Then, Clayton delivered the walk-off RBI double to give the Hammerheads the 11-10 victory on Wednesday night. The win matched a season-high three-game win streak and also become the first extra-innings victory of the year for Jupiter.

In total, it took four hours and 49 minutes to complete the game and there were a combined 21 runs, 25 hits, seven errors, 33 runners left on base, 14 pitchers, and 500 pitches thrown. The last time that the Jupiter Hammerheads needed 14 innings to win a game was also against Daytona on July 23, 2017 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in a 9-5 victory. That game took four hours and 21 minutes in the second year of the pitch clock in the Florida State League.

