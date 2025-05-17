Jupiter Falls 6-5 in 12 Innings to Fort Myers on Saturday

May 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - What started as a pitchers duel turned into the longest game by innings this season for the Jupiter Hammerheads (17-21) as they fell to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (18-20) by a final score of 6-5 in 12 innings on Saturday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The ballgame started as a true pitching duel between Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo and Fort Myers starting pitcher Dasan Hill as both teams were kept off the board in the early going. Castillo finished with four scoreless innings and allowed three hits and two walks while he tallied three strikeouts in a no-decision. Meanwhile, Fort Myers starting pitcher Dasan Hill went just 2 1/3 scoreless innings in a shorter start before being relieved by Eli Jones.

In the top of the fifth inning, Woo-Suk Go came out of the Jupiter bullpen for his second rehab appearance with the Hammerheads. Despite a single and a double allowed to start the frame, he retired the next three hitters for a scoreless frame with a strikeout.

After a scoreless top of the sixth inning courtesy of Jupiter relief pitcher Chase Centala, the Hammerheads finally got on the scoreboard to score the first runs of the game. With two outs, Abrahan Ramirez reached on a single. Carter Johnson dropped an RBI single down the left field line to score Ramirez. After Andres Valor was hit by a pitch, Micah McDowell smoked an RBI infield single to score Johnson. Then, McDowell and Valor executive a double-steal to cap the scoring and the Hammerheads took a 3-0 lead after six innings.

Hammerheads relief pitcher Michael Perez (BS, 1) struck out the side on 15 pitches the top of the seventh inning. Jones also tossed a perfect inning for Fort Myers in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Fort Myers rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth inning. Angel Del Rosario led off with a bunt single which snapped a stretch of ten consecutive hitters retired by Hammerheads pitching. Rayne Doncon followed with an infield single to put two runners on with no outs. Perez got two outs and had a two-strike count against Jose Rodriguez, but Rodriguez hit a three-run home run to left field to tie the game at 3-3 after the top of the eighth inning.

Both offenses were held scoreless in the ninth inning to send the ball game into extra innings for the second time this week.

The Mighty Mussels scratched a run across in the top of the tenth inning. Del Rosario started the inning with a sacrifice bunt to move the placed-runner Dameury Peña to third base. Pinch-hitter Jefferson Valladares hit a sacrifice fly to give Fort Myers a 4-3 lead.

The Hammerheads found an answer in the bottom of the tenth inning. Jessada Brown nearly hit a home run as the leadoff hitter but flew out to the warning track to allow Cam Clayton to advance to third base. Julio Henriquez followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 4-4 which forced an 11th inning.

The Mighty Mussels scored the placed runner once again in the top of the 11th inning. Hammerheads relief pitcher Franklin Sanchez (L, 0-2) threw a wild pitch to start the inning, allowing placed-runner Yasser Mercedes to advance to third base. Later in the inning, Mercedes raced home on a dropped third strike as Brown's throw to first base to complete the putout of Rodriguez bought Mercedes some time, which put Fort Myers back on top 5-4.

Jupiter once again found a way to keep the game going in the bottom of the 11th inning. Against Fort Myers relief pitcher Ivran Romero (W, 2-0; BS, 1), another deep fly ball allowed the placed runner to advance, this time it was Andrew Salas moving Jesus Hernandez to third base. Johnson brough Hernandez home with a sacrifice fly to center field which tied the game at 5-5 and forced the Hammerheads into the 12th inning for the first time this season.

Fort Myers took the lead again in the top of the 12th inning. Placed runner Maddux Houghton stole third base at the start of the inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Pena to put the Mighty Mussels back in front by a 6-5 score. The Hammerheads got the placed-runner to third base in the bottom of the 12th inning but left him stranded and the 6-5 score remained for a Saturday loss for Jupiter.

Johnson led the offense after he went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored and finished with half the number of Jupiter's hits.

Castillo is having a great month after struggling to begin the season. Through three starts in May, Castillo has thrown 13 innings and has allowed just two runs after allowing 15 runs in 12 2/3 innings in April.

With the loss, the Hammerheads are 0-3 in extra-inning games and are now 4-4 against the Mussels with one game to go in the series finale on Sunday.

The series finale takes place on Sunday, May 18th with first pitch scheduled to 12:30 p.m. for the final regular season matchup between the Hammerheads and Mighty Mussels in 2025. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

New this season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, all fans can enjoy a $10 special reserved box ticket during every Sunday game. Stop by the ticket office or go to RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com to take advantage of the Sunday ticket deal.







Florida State League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.