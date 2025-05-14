Jupiter Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss in 10 Innings Wednesday Night against Fort Myers

May 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (16-19) could not complete the comeback in 10 innings against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (16-19) as Jupiter fell 4-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the loss, Jupiter is 0-2 in extra-inning games in 2025. Meanwhile, the Mighty Mussels snapped a season-high seven-game losing streak with the win.

The Mighty Mussels wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Kevin Vaupel who made his first start of the season in place of Eliazar Dishmey who was a late scratch. After Dameury Peña reached on two errors committed by Jesus Hernandez to start the game, Yasser Mercedes and Miguel Briceno both hit RBI singles to give Fort Myers the early 2-0 lead.

The score remained until the bottom of the third inning. Andrew Salas drew a one-out walk and two batters later Carter Johnson smacked an RBI double to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Vaupel finished his first professional start with four innings pitched and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks while he tallied five strikeouts in a no-decision.

However, Fort Myers got the run back in the top of the fifth inning against Woo-Suk Go who joined the Hammerheads as part of a rehab assignment from Double-A Pensacola. Jay Thomason hit a sacrifice fly to add an insurance run for the Mighty Mussels and extended the lead to 3-1.

The Hammerheads needed a big hit and got it in the bottom of the sixth inning off. With runners at second and third base and two outs, Yeral Martinez worked a 14-pitch at-bat which resulted in a two-RBI double to left field to tie the game at 3-3.

Riskiel Tineo came out of the Jupiter bullpen and tossed three scoreless innings to keep the game tied for the potential comeback. Franklin Sanchez (L, 0-1) followed Tineo with a scoreless top of the ninth inning and the Hammerheads could not walk-off in the ninth which meant extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, the placed-runner Mercedes stole third base and scored on a wild pitch thrown by Sanchez which put Fort Myers back on top by a 4-3 score. That was the only run allowed by Sanchez and it went unearned. The Hammerheads could not score the placed-runner in the bottom of the frame as Jupiter fell by the 4-3 final score and Fort Myers evened the series.

Salas led the Jupiter offense and went 2-for-3 with two walks, three stolen bases, and a run scored. Andres Valor finished 2-for-5 at the plate with a run scored.

