Mets Snap 5-Game Losing Streak with 2-1 Win in Daytona

May 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets snapped their pesky season-high five-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory against the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

During the losing skid the Mets team ERA was 8.18. But on Wednesday starter Will Watson and relievers Cristofer Gomez and Hoss Brewer were excellent, holding the Tortugas to one run on eight hits. The trio walked just two batters, struck out 11 and limited to Daytona to 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Watson fired 4.2 scoreless innings. He pitched around leadoff hits in each of the first three innings, then stranded the bases loaded in the fourth inning by striking out Luis Leones to preserve a 0-0 tie.

The Mets broke through on the scoreboard in the fifth inning. Simon Juan hit a one-out triple off reliever Cole Schoenwetter and he scored on Trace Willhoite's ensuing sac fly.

Gomez replaced Watson with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and proceeded to retire all seven batters he faced to log 2.1 perfect innings. Gomez struck out three.

The Mets carried the 1-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth. Sammy Stufara started the inning with a single off Brewer. With one out Carlos Sanchez tied the game with a RBI triple. One batter later Sanchez tried to score from third base on a ground ball to Colin Houck but Houck threw a strike home to catcher Daiverson Gutierrez to nail Sanchez at the plate and keep the game tied 1-1.

The Mets scored the game winning run in the top of the ninth. Yohairo Cuevas drew a one out walk. Later in the inning with two outs Willhoite ripped a double down the third base line. Cuevas sprinted around the bases and scored to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

Brewer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the game. He was aided by a running catch in deep left-center field by center fielder Yonatan Henriquez for the second out. The Mets played an error-free game.

Houck went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles and was the lone Met with a multi-hit game.

The Mets' win, coupled with the Palm Beach Cardinals getting swept in a doubleheader at Tampa, pushed St. Lucie back into first place in the FSL East division by 0.5 games ahead of the Cardinals.

The Mets (18-17) and Tortugas (16-19) play the third game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.







