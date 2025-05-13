Mets Drop Wild Game to Tortugas, 11-9

May 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets lost their fifth straight game as the Daytona Tortugas won a series-opening thriller 11-9 on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona's Esmith Pineda hit a grand slam off Edgar Moreta in the first inning and the Tortugas built a 6-0 lead through three innings.

The Mets got on the board in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Daiverson Gutierrez to make it 6-1. The Mets had a big chance in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and no outs but could only muster one run on a sac fly by Colin Houck to make it 6-2.

Finally the Mets broke through in the seventh inning when Houck launched a towering three-run homer that cut the Mets deficit to 6-5.

However, Daytona scored three runs off reliever Ernesto Mercedes in the bottom of the seventh. Bernard Moon hit a two-run double and Pineda lofted a sac fly to make it 9-5.

The Mets were undeterred. They scored four runs in the top of the eighth against a leaky Daytona bullpen to tie the game 9-9. Trey Snyder belted a two-run single and Corey Collins and Nick Roselli worked bases loaded walks.

However, the Tortugas had another answer in the bottom of the eighth. Luis Reyes hit a one-out triple against Mercedes and Sammy Stafura followed with a go-ahead RBI double off Hunter Hodges to make it 10-9. Stafura would go on to score on RBI single by Kyle Henley for a 11-9 lead.

Trent Hodgdon pitched a perfect ninth inning to close out the game for Daytona and get the win.

Yonatan Henriquez went 3 for 4 with a double and a walk for the Mets from the No. 9 spot.

Jeremy Rodriguez walked three times. Houck went 1 for 3 with the homer, a walk and four RBI.

The Mets drew 12 walks on the night but finished just 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

The Mets (17-17) and Tortugas (16-18) play the second game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







