Mets Break Through Late for 4-1 Win vs. Hammerheads
June 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets pitched another gem in a 4-1 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets now lead the series 3-1. They've allowed just one run in their three wins.
The Mets used two pitchers to dominate on the mound. Starter Franklin Gomez logged 3.1 innings and allowed one run on a ground out.
Wellington Aracena, the reigning Florida State League Pitcher of the Week, followed Gomez and pitched the final 5.2 innings without giving up a run. He allowed just two singles, walked two and struck out eight. Aracena earned his first win of the season.
The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Trace Willhoite. The Hammerheads counted in the bottom of the second inning with a run-scoring ground out from Abrahan Ramirez to make it 1-1.
The game remained 1-1 until two outs in the eighth inning when Jupiter reliever Michael Perez uncorked a two-out, two-strike wild pitch with Trace Willhoite at the plate that brought home Nick Roselli from third base to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.
Mets center fielder Simon Juan ripped a two-run double off Perez in the ninth to provide insurance runs and boost the Mets lead to 4-1. The double by Juan was the first extra base hit by either team since Willhoite homered in the ninth inning on Tuesday.
Mets leadoff hitter Trey Snyder went 4 for 5. He accounted for one third of the game's hits.
The start of the game was delayed by 2 hours and 3 minutes due to rain.
The Mets (6-1, 40-32) and Hammerheads (2-5, 32-41) meet for the fifth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
