Duno Drives in Three, Lorduy Sharp in Rain-Soaked Win

June 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Alfredo Duno racked up three hits and three RBI and David Lorduy shined out of the bullpen in his return from the injured list as the Daytona Tortugas defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 9-5 on a rain-soaked Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (4-3, 33-40) scored five runs in the first two innings and took advantage of ten Palm Beach (2-5, 34-39) walks, plus a costly error, to even the series at two wins apiece.

The game was delayed for 1 hour and 15 minutes before first pitch, but once the contest got underway, both teams came out swinging. The first two men were retired, but then issued a walk and allowed a two-run homer to Deniel Ortiz, lifting Palm Beach to a quick 2-0 lead.

Daytona had a quick answer, though. Kyle Henley led off with a double, then scored two batters later on Duno's RBI single. After a groundout, Sammy Stafura singled to center, scoring Duno to tie the game. Bernard Moon followed with a double to left-center, scoring Stafura to give Daytona a 3-2 lead.

An inning later, Jacob Friend walked and Henley singled, before a sacrifice bunt moved both men into scoring position. Duno followed with a two-run single up the middle, stretching the lead to 5-2.

In the third, though, Palm Beach again rallied with two down. Raniel Rodriguez and Ortiz both doubled to bring in a run. Two successive wild pitches brought Ortiz home to make it 5-4.

Two innings later, yet another two-out push tied the game. Ortiz doubled, then stole third. After a walk to Luis Pino, Pino and Ortiz pulled off a double steal, with Ortiz sliding home ahead of a return throw from second with a steal of home, tying the game.

In the sixth, however, the Tortugas re-gained the lead. Two walks began the inning, followed by a sacrifice bunt, then an intentional walk to Duno to load the bases with one out. A groundout to first resulted in an out at first, but a throw to second looking for a second out sailed into left field, scoring Jacob Friend and Malvin Valdez on an error that bumped the lead to 7-5.

In the seventh, Daytona took advantage of more free baserunners. A hit batter, followed by Moon's second hit and another walk, loaded the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, a wild pitch scored Stafura. Following a walk to Friend, Valdez reached on a fielder's choice that brought home Moon to make it 9-5.

In the meantime, Lorduy returned after over a month on the shelf and in his first outing he retired all six batters faced in the sixth and seventh innings. After a leadoff walk, Lorduy (1-2) cut down the next three, finishing off 3.0 hitless innings with a pair of strikeouts that left him in line for the win.

Gabe Starks came on for the ninth and allowed a walk and single with one out, but was able to prevent any further damage as he closed out the 9-5 victory.

Daytona will play game five of a six-game series with the Palm Beach Cardinals at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday night. Tomorrow will Beach Safety Night, with a shark bite baseball cap giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:25 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.