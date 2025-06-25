Duno, Moon Drive in All Five as Tortugas Fall in Ninth

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Alfredo Duno crushed a bases-clearing double and Bernard Moon added a pair of RBI singles, but the Palm Beach Cardinals used a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth to defeat the Daytona Tortugas 8-5 on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Palm Beach (1-4, 33-37) struck out 17 Daytona (3-2, 32-39) batters in a game that also saw Sammy Stafura's hitting streak end at 18 games, one shy of the Tortugas record.

The offense began in the second, when the Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs. A groundout brought in the first run ahead of Jonathan Mejia's two-run triple. Rainiel Rodriguez followed with a booming double off the wall in left-center field, capping off a four-run frame that lifted Palm Beach to a 4-0 lead.

After two fruitless innings, Daytona scratched across their first run in the third against Palm Beach starter Braden Davis. Two walks began the inning, which was followed by a sacrifice bunt. Moon followed with a slow roller to third that scored Iverson Espinoza, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

After entering the game in the third, Bryce Hubbart stabilized things for the Tortugas on the mound with scoreless fourth and fifth frames, working around a single and two walks.

In the bottom of the fifth, Daytona rallied to take the lead. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with no outs for Moon, who blooped a single into right to scored Espinoza once again. Duno followed by roping a 1-2 pitch into the alley in left-center to score all three runners, giving the Tortugas a 5-4 lead.

The Tortugas threatened to add to the lead, as a walk and hit batter re-loaded the bases with no outs. However, the next three batters struck out, squandering that opportunity, while also foreshadowing the later innings for the Daytona offense.

Hubbart returned with the lead in the sixth and struck out the side, before coming back for a fifth frame in the seventh. After recording the first out in the inning, Hubbart was lifted after a one-out walk to Deniel Ortiz. Hubbart worked 4.1 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five. After he departed, Ortiz stole second and Luis Pino singled to left, scoring Ortiz to tie the game at five apiece.

In the meantime, Daytona failed to regain the lead. Palm Beach relievers struck out two Tortugas in the seventh, then three more in the eighth, working around two-out hits in each frame.

In the ninth, the first two men walked for Palm Beach. After a strikeout, Cade McGhee stepped up and crushed a three-run blast to left, untying the game and giving the Cardinals an 8-5 lead that proved to be the final score.

