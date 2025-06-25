Shaw Goes Deep, Jays Edged in Opener

June 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped a late-inning nail biter on Tuesday, falling 3-2 to the Bradenton Marauders at TD Ballpark in game one of a six-game set.

Dunedin's last six losses have come by two runs or less, and their last three have come by one run.

Johan Simon and Eminen Flores combined to hurl five shutout frames out of the bullpen with two hits, one walk, and nine strikeouts. Over their last 13 games Dunedin's bullpen has posted a 2.05 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, both the lowest among Class-A teams in that span. In 18 games ince the start of the St. Lucie series, Dunedin's pitching staff leads all Class-A clubs with a 2.10 ERA.

LHP Juanmi Vasquez (4 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 5 K) hurled a season high four frames and took the loss in his first start of the season. Vasquez yielded three runs in the first inning, then concluded his outing by firing three shutout frames and retiring 10 of the final 11 batters he faced.

RHP Eminen Flores (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) kept the Blue Jays in the ballgame with perfect 8th and 9th innings of relief with three strikeouts. Over his last 12 appearances, Flores has posted a 2.33 ERA in 19.1 frames with 29 strikeouts. Flores' fastball topped out at 98.1 MPH.

2B Sam Shaw (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R) smoked a solo homer in the 8th inning to make it a one-run game, his seventh long ball of the season. Shaw's homer left the bat at 103.3 MPH and traveled 361 ft. He's homered twice over his last three games The Blue Jays No. 24 prospect has smashed seven homers in 49 games this season after homering only two times over the first 60 games of his professional career as a member of the FCL Blue Jays in two seasons. His seven homers are tops among active Dunedin players. Shaw has reached base in 15 of his last 16 games.

RF Alexis Hernandez (2-for-2, RBI, 2B, BB, HBP) reached base in all four trips to the dish, including an RBI double in the 2nd inning to put the Jays on the board. Hernandez logged his third multi-hit game of the season.







