Tait Drives in Only Run in Threshers Loss

LAKELAND, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (38-33, 2-3) scratched together four hits in a 7-1 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (41-28, 3-2) on Wednesday evening at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clearwater looks for their first win of the season in a Thursday morning rematch in Lakeland.

Lakeland started the scoring for the second-straight night, turning three two-out singles into a one-run lead. They added two more in the bottom of the third to triple their lead. Aroon Escobar began the Threshers' comeback with a leadoff double off Flying Tigers' starter Luke Stofel. Escobar tagged and advanced to third on a flyout before a single from Eduardo Tait brought him home from third for Clearwater's first run of the game.

A two-run home run doubled the Lakeland lead in the bottom of the sixth, bringing the score up to 5-1. The Flying Tigers added a run in the seventh inning, and with two outs in the eighth, Lakeland left-fielder Garrett Pennington singled to left. After one run scored to make it 7-1, TJayy Walton made a spectacular throw from left to cut down Abel Bastidas, trying to score from second, holding Lakeland to one run in the bottom of the eighth. Clearwater went down in order in the top of the ninth to seal a 7-1 loss.

Ryan Dromboski allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Adilson Peralta surrendered four runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout in 3.2 innings. AJ Wilson didn't allow a hit in 1.1 innings but walked two and struck out one with one run allowed. Titan Hayes allowed one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.0 inning.

Ten of Dromboski's first 40 career strikeouts (25%) came against the Flying Tigers...Day has reached base safely in five straight games...Nori has extended his hitting streak to four consecutive games...Pouaka-Grego replaced Escobar at second in the bottom of the sixth...Tait leads the Threshers with 41 RBIs on the season...The Threshers return to Lakeland on Thursday, June 26, to continue a six-game road series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Thursday will be at 11:00 am...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







