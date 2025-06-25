Missed Opportunities cost Tarpons in 3-1 loss

June 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - A shaky first inning and a string of missed opportunities at the plate proved too much for the Tampa Tarpons (2-3), who dropped a 3-1 decision to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (3-2) on Wednesday night at "The Tank."

Fort Myers came out swinging and tagged starter Gage Ziehl for two early runs in the top of the first. Byron Chourio opened the game with a single, and Yasser Mercedes followed with a two-run homer to right field, giving the Mighty Mussels a quick 2-0 advantage.

Tampa had a prime opportunity to respond in the bottom half, putting two on with no outs after Edgleen Perez singled and advanced on a wild pitch, followed by a walk from Brian Sanchez. Unfortunately for the Tarpons, the rally fizzled after a strikeout and back-to-back groundouts.

Tampa would strand runners in five different innings, including a critical bases-loaded situation in the eighth, where they failed to cash in after a hit-by-pitch and two walks.

The Mighty Mussels tacked on an insurance run in the eighth when Angel Del Rosario, who had reached on a single and stolen second, came around to score on a wild pitch.

Ziehl, despite the tough-luck loss, turned in a solid performance-going eight innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Perez and Sanchez opened the frame with back-to-back singles, and Engelth Urena lined an RBI single to right to cut the deficit to 3-1. With the tying run on first and momentum building, the comeback bid fell short on a line-out to end the game.

Tampa will look to bounce back Thursday night at "The Tank", with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







