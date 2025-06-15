Déjà vu: Tarpons Split Doubleheader with Game 2 Walk-off

TAMPA, Fla. - For the second time in three days, the Tampa Tarpons split a doubleheader against the Clearwater Threshers at "The Tank." After falling short in the opener, Tampa responded with a walk-off win in Game 2 to close out the series on a high note and remain in contention in the FSL West Division.

GAME 1

The Tampa Tarpons showed flashes of fight and resilience in the opener, but ultimately couldn't overcome an early deficit, falling 6-3 to Clearwater.

After a rocky second inning gave Clearwater a 3-0 lead, the Tarpons kept the game within reach, refusing to fold. Xavier Rivas had a tough time finding his rhythm, surrendering four runs across four-plus innings of work with two strikeouts.

Clearwater added a fourth run in the third inning on a triple by José Rodríguez followed by a groundout RBI. Still, the game shifted in the Tarpons' favor in the bottom of the fourth. Brian Sanchez sparked the offense with a leadoff single, and after a walk to Engelth Urena and a base hit from Juan Matheus, the Tarpons were on the board. Then, Hans Montero came through with a clutch double to left that brought home two more, cutting the deficit to just one at 4-3.

Unfortunately for Tampa, momentum was short-lived. Clearwater's Brady Day answered with a two-run homer in the sixth off reliever Jackson Fristoe, pushing the Threshers' lead to 6-3 - a lead that would hold the rest of the way.

GAME 2

Tampa was able to flip the script in the second game of Sunday's twin bill and capped a back-and-forth battle with a gritty 4-3 walk-off win in extra innings.

Marshall Toole played the hero, grounding into a fielder's choice in the bottom of the eighth to bring home the winning run and send the Tarpons to a much-needed victory.

The Tarpons took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Roderick Arias delivered a clutch two-run single to right, scoring Tyler Wilson and Toole to give the Tarpons an early advantage.

Hans Montero extended the lead in the fourth with a solo home run to left-center-his fifth of the season-putting Tampa ahead 3-1.

Clearwater clawed back with two runs in the fifth with Eduardo Tait's RBI single evening the score.

Relievers Chris Veach and Brady Kirtner combined for three scoreless innings, keeping the game tied and giving Tampa a chance to close it out in extras.

In the top of the eighth, Clearwater threatened with the go-ahead run at third base but a baserunning error ended the threat. Kodey Shojinaga's sharp liner was snagged in right field by Wilson, who fired home to cut down Eduardo Tait, but was not in time. Luckily for the Tarpons, Tait left third base early to set the stage for the bottom half.

With Wilson starting on second, Montero laid down a well-executed sacrifice bunt to move the runner to third. Toole then put the ball in play, and Wilson beat the throw home to seal the win and ignite a small but spirited celebration at "The Tank."

Edgleen Perez reached base three times and added a double, while Engelth Urena collected a pair of hits in the middle of the order.

With the win, the Tarpons keep pace in a tight FSL West playoff race and will look to carry the momentum into their upcoming series in Bradenton.

