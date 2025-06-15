Threshers Split Doubleheader, Series in Tampa

TAMPA, FL - Following a dominant 6-3 win in game one, the Clearwater Threshers (34-29) settled for a split to finish the series even on wins with the Tampa Tarpons (34-28), who took game two 5-4 to even the twin bill and the series on Sunday afternoon at the Tank at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Threshers return home for one final playoff push, as they look to claim a third-straight first-half championship in a series against Dunedin.

After a scoreless first inning, Kodey Shojinaga led off the second by drawing a walk against Tampa's starter Xavier Rivas. Alirio Ferrebus reached on a fielder's choice before walking to Brady Day and Avery Owusu-Asiedu loaded the bases. Aroon Escobar challenged a called strike three on a full count and got it overturned to ball four, walking in Ferrebus from third for the game's first run. Immediately after the opening tally, Dante Nori doubled to left-centerfield, scoring Day and Owusu-Asiedu to bring Clearwater's advantage up to three runs.

José Rodríguez led off the third inning with a triple, and he scored on a groundout by Ferrebus to increase the Threshers' lead to 4-0. The Tarpons got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, plating three runs to cut the deficit to one run. Clearwater didn't strike back until the top of the sixth inning, which began with a leadoff single by Ferrebus off Tarpons reliever Jackson Fristoe. Day followed with a home run to right field that brought the lead back up to three.

The Tarpons put the leadoff runner on base in the ninth inning, but a strong bullpen from the Threshers shut the door and sealed a 6-3 win in game one.

Juan Amarante allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout in 3.2 innings of a no-decision. Luis Avila (1-0) tossed 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and four strikeouts to earn the win. Jose Peña retired both batters he faced in the ninth to earn the save.

WP: Brady Kirtner (3-2, 2.51)

LP: Titan Hayes (0-2, 2.53)

In the second game, the Tarpons opened up the scoring, plating two runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an early lead. The Threshers returned fire in the top of the third inning, which began when Carter Mathison was hit by a pitch from Tarpons starter Tanner Bauman. He was called out when Avery Owusu-Asiedu reached on a fielder's choice. Aroon Escobar followed with a single to move Owusu-Asiedu to second, and he advanced to third on a groundout. Eduardo Tait drew a walk with two outs, but ball four went behind the catcher, allowing Owusu-Asiedu to score from third and plating Clearwater's first run of the game.

Tampa responded in the bottom of the fourth inning, beginning the frame with a leadoff home run to bring Clearwater's deficit back down to two runs. Mathison and Owusu-Asiedu each drew a walk against newly entered Tarpons reliever Cade Austin. Mathison stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher attempting to catch him stealing second base. Owusu-Asiedu stole second as well before a groundout plated Mathison from third to put the Threshers within one. The next batter, Tait, tied the game on a single to right field, plating Owusu-Asiedu from second and squaring the score at three runs apiece.

The Threshers stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings. After falling short of scoring in the top of the eighth, the Threshers fell 4-3 in walkoff fashion in game two, splitting the second doubleheader of the week.

Adilson Peralta surrendered two runs on one hit with four walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings of a no-decision. Kevin Warunek allowed one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 2.0 frames. Erik Ritchie tossed 2.0 shutout frames with two hits allowed and two strikeouts. Titan Hayes (0-2) took the loss in 1.1 innings with one unearned run allowed, walking two with one hit allowed and two strikeouts.

Nori drove in multiple runs in consecutive games for the first time in his professional career...Both of Day's home runs have come on the road against FSL West teams...Avila's first win of the season came against the Tarpons in 2024 and 2025...José Rodríguez has recorded at least one hit in each game of both series' he has played with the Threshers (seven consecutive games) ...Owusu-Asiedu has walked and scored in each of the last three games...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Tuesday, June 17, to begin a six-game home series with against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







