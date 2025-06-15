Bases-Loaded Balk Seals 2-1 Victory for Marauders

Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders salvaged the final game of their series with the Jupiter Hammerheads, after a walk-off balk forced in the game's winning run in third in their 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

The Marauders opened scoring in the bottom of the first when Yordany De Los Santos blasted a solo shot to left that gave them a 1-0 lead. The homer marked his sixth of the year.

In the top of the fourth, Jesus Hernandez belted a solo homer of his own to left to knot the game at 1-1.

Marauders pitching was spectacular, as starter Victor Cabreja tossed five innings of one-run ball. Relievers Jose Garces and Adolfo Oviedo each tossed two scoreless innings each as well.

Still tied in the bottom of the ninth, the Marauders loaded the bases on three walks. With two outs and Eddy Rodriguez at the plate, Hammerheads reliever Luis Ramirez didn't declare he was pitching out of the windup, after facing the previous four hitters out of the stretch, resulting in a balk that forced in De Los Santos from third to win the game.

With the win, Bradenton snapped its three-game losing streak and moved to 29-34. Jupiter fell to 29-34. After a day off on Monday, the Marauders return to LECOM Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Tampa Tarpons. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with pre-game coverages beginning at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







