Mussels Fall in Rain Shortened Game, Series Finale against Blue Jays Cancelled Due to Weather

June 15, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were shutout in a rain shortened five inning contest against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon..

Game two of the doubleheader was cancelled and will not be made up.

Dunedin (33-29) opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. The Blue Jays scored a run despite not recording a hit in the frame as a trio of walks from Mussels' (27-35) starter Dylan Questad (1-4) and a pair of Mussel throwing errors allowed Lizandro Rodriguez to score.

The Blue Jays tacked on another two runs in the fourth. Bryce Arnold led off the frame with a single to center for the first Dunedin hit. Yohangel Aponte followed with a double to left-center to make it 2-0. With two outs, Peyton Powell beat out an infield single and Aponte scored all the way from second to extend the lead 3-0.

Questad allowed three runs (two earned) across 3.2 innings of work while picking up four strikeouts.

Dunedin set a new season high with five stolen bases in the 3-0 win.

The Mussels return home on Tuesday, June 17, for the start of a six-game set against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch from Hammond stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network at 5:45 p.m. The first half of the season comes to a close following the midway point on the series on Thursday.







Florida State League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.