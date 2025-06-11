Mussels, Blue Jays Rained Out, Teams to Play Doubleheader on Thursday
June 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Wednesday's contest between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Dunedin Blue Jays has been postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, June 12. First pitch of game one is set for 4 p.m. with coverage beginning at 3:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.
This is the first postponement of a Mussels game in 2025.
