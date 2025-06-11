Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater

TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to lightning and continuous rain fall. The make-up game from tonight will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 12th, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00pm. Game Two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be 7 innings in regulation.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for all fans attending the doubleheader on Thursday, June 12th.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2025 Tarpons regular season home game at "The Tank" at GMS Field.







