Wednesday's Contest Between Dunedin and Fort Myers Postponed
June 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - Wednesday night's contest between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, June 12.
The first pitch of game one is set for 4 p.m. and gates will open at 3 p.m. with game two set to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven-inning contests.
All paid tickets to Wednesday's game may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.
