Wednesday's Contest Between Dunedin and Fort Myers Postponed

June 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Wednesday night's contest between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, June 12.

The first pitch of game one is set for 4 p.m. and gates will open at 3 p.m. with game two set to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

All paid tickets to Wednesday's game may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.