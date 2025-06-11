Rodriguez's Walk-Off Winner Caps Thrilling 5-4 Victory

June 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders earned their first walk-off win of the year after Eddy Rodriguez blasted a ninth-inning homer to secure a 5-4 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday afternoon at LECOM Park.

Jupiter opening scoring first in the middle innings on a solo homer from Cam Clayton and RBI singles by Dillon Head and Abrahan Ramirez to take a 3-0 advantage.

Marauders starter Matt Ager was sharp, allowing one run over a career-high four innings of work.

With Jupiter still leading 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Bradenton began to chip away when Axiel Plaz led off with a double to center. The next hitter was Rodriguez who dropped a bunt down to the mound that induced an errant throw to first. On the play, Plaz scored to make to 3-1.

After Derek Berg was hit by a pitch, Ian Farrow stepped to the plate with runners on first and second, and lofted a three-run home run to left that gave Bradenton a 4-3 lead. Farrow's first two hits at the Single-A level have both been longballs.

In the top of the eighth, Carter Johnson drew a two-out walk ahead of Cam Clayton who lined a game-tying RBI triple to right.

Entering the bottom of the ninth still tied at 4-4, Rodriguez led off with a mammoth solo blast to left that rose over the boardwalk to secure the 5-4 win for Bradenton.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 28-31 while Jupiter fell to 26-33.







