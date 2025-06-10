Bradenton Marauders to Host 5th Annual Nine Devils Tribute Night

June 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders will host their 5th annual Nine Devils Tribute Night on June 14th. The Nine Devils played in the Florida State Negro League from 1937 to 1956. To honor black history in Bradenton, the Marauders will wear jerseys to honor those who came before them.

This year, the Marauders will host a variety of festivities throughout the day to celebrate the Nine Devils and their impact in the community. In the morning, the Marauders will host a Pitch, Hit, & Run qualifier in conjunction with Manatee PAL and the 13th Ave Dream Center. The purpose of the event is to encourage physical activity through a free baseball event.

At 4:30 PM, the Boxser Diversity Initiative and the Manatee Community Foundation will be unveiling a Historical Marker located near the box office at LECOM Park. The marker will be recognized as on the African American Heritage Trail.

During the game, fans can expect to see the players wearing jerseys inspired by the Bradenton Nine Devils. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys. All proceeds of the jersey auction will go to the Manatee PAL and the 13th Ave Dream Center. Fans will also be able to witness the new Nine Devils logo and branding that will be used in 2026.

Fans are invited to stay after the game for the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce Music Jubilee Celebration headlined by Jah Movement.

For more information please visit BradentonMarauders.com or call 941-747-3031.







