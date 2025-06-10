Mets Slip by Tortugas 2-1 in Series Opener

June 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets squeaked by the Daytona Tortugas 2-1 in the series opener between the teams at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday night. With the win the Mets trimmed their magic number to win the FSL East's first half to six. They remain 4.0 games up on Palm Beach with both teams having nine games remaining, including four head-to-head next week.

On Tuesday the Mets received a gem of a pitching performance from starter Wellington Aracena and reliever Franklin Gomez. Aracena gave up just one hit and one unearned run over 5.2 innings. Gomez finished the final 3.1 innings giving up just one infield single. He got the win.

The Mets got their first run on the first pitch of the game when Trey Snyder belted a Kenya Huggins fastball off the video board for a home run to make it 1-0.

Daytona scored its lone run on one play in the bottom of the first. Sammy Stufara hit a one-out triple and scored when right fielder Yohairo Cuevas threw errantly into the infield.

After the Stafura triple, Aracena and Gomez would combine to go 25 consecutive batters without giving up a hit.

The Mets broke the 1-1 tie with a bit of help in the top of the ninth. Cuevas started the rally with a one-out single against Nick Sando. Daiverson Gutierrez followed with a double that set up runners at second and third. Vincent Perozo hit a scorching lineout to second base for the second out of the inning. With Trace Willhoite at the plate, Sando threw a wild pitch to the backstop that let Cuevas in from third base to score and give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

Gomez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the win.

Yonatan Henriquez went 2 for 3 with a triple and a single. He was the only player in the game to record a multi-hit game.

Gutierrez went 1 for 1 with the double and three walks.

The Mets (31-26) and Tortugas (25-33) play the second game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







