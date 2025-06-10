Rainiel Rodriguez Selected as Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month

June 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







PALM BEACH, FL - On Friday, June 6th, the St. Louis Cardinals announced catcher Rainiel Rodriguez as the May Minor League Player of the Month. Rodriguez,18, spent the first two months of the season with the Florida Complex League Cardinals, and slashed .370/.520/.852. The Pimentel native led all Cardinals minor leaguers in OBP, SLG, OPS (1.372), HR (7), XBH (12), and R (22) in 18 games. He homered in 4 straight games, a career high, from May 13-17 and reached base safely in his first 17 games of the season.

Rodriguez joined the Palm Beach Cardinals during their away series in Tampa against the Tarpons on June 3rd. Since joining Palm Beach, Rainiel has had 5 RBI and 1 HR. He has received multiple Dominican Summer League and FCL awards, including DSL Player of the Month for July 2024, DSL Mid-Season All-Star in 2024, DSL Post-Season All Star, and FCL Player of the Week for the week of May 18, 2025. Rodriguez is currently ranked as the #7 prospect in the Cardinals organization.

