Cardinals Losing Streak Extends to Seven Games with Loss to St. Lucie Friday Night

May 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (22-27) lost their season-high seventh consecutive game after falling 16-1 to the St. Lucie Mets (28-21) on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets scored 13 unanswered runs while the Cardinals only had two hits against the St. Lucie pitching staff.

St. Lucie jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning. The Mets started the inning with a single by Daiverson Gutierrez and then Yohairo Cuevas was hit by a pitch from Cardinals starting pitcher Jason Savacool (L, 4-2). Trace Willhoite followed with a three-run home run to left field to give the Mets a 3-0 lead. It was the first home run Savacool allowed this season after 46 innings pitched.

The Cardinals got a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning. Luis Pino reached on an error by Mets shortstop Colin Houck. Deniel Ortiz brought him home with an RBI double to left center field to cut the deficit to 3-1 for Palm Beach.

St. Lucie broke the game open with 13 runs between the sixth and eight innings. The onslaught began with six runs in the top of the fifth inning. After a walk and an Ortiz error began the inning against Savacool, Jack Findlay entered out of the Cardinals bullpen. The first batter to face Findlay struck out, but Wilhoite followed with his second three-run home run of the game to extend the Mets lead to 6-1. Kevin Villavicencio hit an RBI double and Houck had an RBI single later in the inning as St. Lucie stretched their lead to 8-1.

Savacool finished his night with five runs allowed, four earned, on four hits and two walks in five innings pitched. He struck out two St. Lucie hitters.

St. Lucie starting pitcher Edgar Moreta (W, 3-2) allowed just one unearned run over five innings. He only allowed one hit and three walks with a season-high six strikeouts.

St. Lucie tacked on four more runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull further ahead by a 13-3 score. Willy Fanas hit an RBI single and Villavicencio hit a three-RBI triple against Cardinals relief pitcher Conor Steinbaugh.

The Mets added three more runs against Palm Beach relief pitcher Randel Clemente in the top of the eighth inning. The highlight of the inning for St. Lucie was a two-RBI double by Nick Roselli. An RBI groundout by Fanas made it a 16-1 game.

Charles Harrison pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning to finish the game strong for the Palm Beach pitching staff but the Cardinals ultimately fell by the 16-1 final score.

Deniel Ortiz had a good night at the plate, as he hit an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning and walked twice.

