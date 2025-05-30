Mets Dismantle Cardinals with 16-1 Thrashing

May 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets demolished the Palm Beach Cardinals 16-1 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for their fourth consecutive victory. The Mets have won six of their last seven and 11 of their last 15. They lead the FSL East Division by 5.0 games with 17 to play in the first half.

The Mets had it all working on Friday. At the plate they bashed out 16 runs on 13 hits. On the mound they limited the Cardinals to two hits and no earned runs. The two hits tied for the fewest allowed this season. The 15-run margin of victory was the biggest of the season.

Trace Willhoite hit a pair of three-run homers. He went 2 for 3 with the two homers, two walks, six RBI and four runs scored. Willhoite opened the scoring with his first three-run blast off Palm Beach starter Jason Savacool in the second inning. Savacool had allowed just two runs over his previous 37 innings.

After an error in the fourth inning, Deniel Ortiz got the Cardinals on the board with a RBI double against Mets starter Edgar Moreta to cut the Mets lead to 3-1. Moreta would retire the next five batters he faced to finish his outing. Moreta pitched 5.0 innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run to get the win. He walked three and struck out six.

The Mets went a span of 15 batters from the second inning through the fifth inning without a hit. That changed when Willhoite mashed his second three-run homer of the night off Jack Findley in the sixth inning to open up a 6-1 Mets lead.

Kevin Villavicencio hit a two-out, two-run double later in the sixth to make it 8-1. Colin Houck followed with a RBI single for a 9-1 advantage.

Villavicencio belted a three-run triple in the seventh inning to put the Mets up 13-1. Nick Roselli launched a two-run double in the eighth for a 15-1 lead. Willy Fanas capped the scoring with a RBI ground out one batter later.

Villavicencio finished 2 for 6 with a triple, double and five RBI. Catcher Daiverson Gutierrez went 3 for 5 with a double and four runs scored. Fanas was 3 for 5 with two RBI. Fanas has five hits from the ninth spot in the order the last two days.

Roselli went 1 for 3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and two runs. Houck was 2 for 6 with a double and RBI.

Mets relievers Hunter Hodges (2.0 IP), Juan Arnaud (1.0 IP) and Jorge De Leon (1.0) combined for 4.0 shutout innings of one-hit relief. The trio walked two and struck out six.

The Mets (28-21) and Cardinals (22-27) play the fifth game of their series on Saturday. First pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is 6:00 p.m.







