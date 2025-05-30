Cam Eden Powers Tarpons Past Might Mussels in Series Opener
May 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla - The Tampa Tarpons (26-22) handled business in the first game of the series against the Fort Myers Mighty Muscles (21-28) in a 9-3 victory.
Starting pitcher, Gage Ziehl, faced adversity in the top half of the second. The Yankees 25th ranked prospect saw himself in a bases loaded jam with only one out. Ziehl then induced a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning unscathed.
The Tarpons offense fed off that momentum and jumped out to an early lead courtesy of a Dillion Lewis RBI single past a diving shortstop, a RBI single by Austin Green, and a RBI chopper by Rodrick Arias.
Cam Eden made progress on his rehab assignment as he went 3-5 including a RBI triple down the left field line in the bottom half of the third.
Fort Myers's Caleb McNeely tried to slow the Tarpons' momentum with a solo homerun in the fourth but the Tarpons quickly answered with their highest scoring inning of the game.
The Tarpons scored four runs in the fourth aided by Mighty Muscles errors and another RBI single by Dillion Lewis to create a 8 to 1 lead.
In the top of the fifth, Mighty Muscles left fielder, Jay Thomason, singled in a run to cut the lead down to 6.
Brain Sanchez responded for the Tarpons with an RBI single of his own to extend the lead to 9-2.
Fort Myers scratched across another run in the eighth thanks to a Blaze O'Saben but it would prove to not be enough as the Tarpons would defeat the Mighty Muscles, 9-3.
The Tarpons will be back in action at "The Tank" tomorrow night for game two against Fort Myers at 6:30pm.
Images from this story
|
Cam Eden of the Tampa Tarpons
Florida State League Stories from May 30, 2025
- Duno Doubles Twice, McCrystal Homers, Bullpen Brilliant in 6-3 Win - Daytona Tortugas
- Cam Eden Powers Tarpons Past Might Mussels in Series Opener - Tampa Tarpons
- Mets Dismantle Cardinals with 16-1 Thrashing - St. Lucie Mets
- Cardinals Losing Streak Extends to Seven Games with Loss to St. Lucie Friday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Tarpons Stories
- Cam Eden Powers Tarpons Past Might Mussels in Series Opener
- Matheus Magic: Tarpons walk-off Cardinals in Series Finale
- Cardinals Edge Tarpons in Tense Finish, 5-4
- Tarpons cruise past Cardinals for fourth straight victory
- Tarpons Tally 21 Total Runs to Sweep Doubleheader