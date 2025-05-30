Marauders Drop Series Opener with Flying Tigers 9-3

May 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - After allowing six runs over the first three innings, the Bradenton Marauders fell 9-3 in their series opener versus the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday night at LECOM Park.

Lakeland jumped on the board early when Jackson Strong launched a two-run homer to right in the top of the first.

Still leading 2-0 in the top of the third, Lakeland tacked on four more runs to extend their lead to 6-0.

Trailing by six in the bottom of the seventh, Cam Janik lined a two-out triple to center. Later in the frame he scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1. After Lakeland added two more in the eighth and one in the ninth, Will Taylor lined a two-run double to right in the bottom of the frame to cap scoring at 9-3.

Taylor finished the night 3-for-5 with two doubles, earning him his fourth consecutive multi-hit game.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 22-26 while Lakeland moved to 28-19. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for a doubleheader with first pitch for game one slated for 5:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.