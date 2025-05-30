Duno Doubles Twice, McCrystal Homers, Bullpen Brilliant in 6-3 Win

May 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Ryan McCrystal homered, Alfredo Duno doubled twice, and the Daytona Tortugas bullpen turned in 7.0 scoreless innings to erase an early deficit in a 6-3 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (21-28) stopped a three-game slide as they erased an early 3-0 Jupiter (23-26) lead, scoring in three-straight innings.

In the top of the first, Jupiter jumped in front right away. Andrew Salas led off with a double, went to third on a groundout, then came home on a wild pitch. With two outs, Carter Johnson lifted a drive over the right field wall for a solo home run to put the Hammerheads up 2-0.

An inning later, Jupiter added to the lead. Jesus Hernandez led off the inning with a triple to left-center, then came home two batters later on an RBI single from Carlos Sanchez, stretching Jupiter's advantage to 3-0.

Daytona left two men in scoring position in the first and went down in order in the second, but scored their first run in the third. Sammy Stafura walked, then stole second. After going to third on a wild pitch, Kyle Henley's second hit of the night scored Stafura with Daytona's first run.

An inning later, the Tortugas pulled even. Leading off the inning, McCrystal jumped on the very first pitch of the frame and deposited it 386 feet over the wall in right-center for his second home run of the season. Two batters later, Peyton Holt was plunked by a pitch. With two down, Stafura doubled to left-center, scoring Holt to even the score at three apiece.

The bullpen shined after the first two innings for Daytona. Gabe Starks entered in the third inning and struck out the side, then worked around a walk and an error in the fourth, striking out five over 2.0 hitless innings. Martinez followed him and threw a scoreless fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Daytona took the lead. Duno led off by ripping a double just inside the left field line, then scooted to third on a ball in the dirt. With one out, Luis Reyes lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Duno to put the Tortugas in front, 4-3.

With the lead, Martinez brushed aside a leadoff single in the sixth, then stranded runners at the corners following a hit and a walk in the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Daytona added breathing room. Henley drew a leadoff walk, then stole second. Duno then cranked his second double of the night, a blast off the center field wall that scored Henley. After advancing on an infield hit, Duno scored on a wild pitch, stretching the lead to 6-3.

Martinez (1-3) worked a scoreless eighth, going 4.0 scoreless innings and allowing four hits and one walk while striking out one to put himself in line for the win. Will Cannon entered in the ninth and shut down the Hammerheads 1-2-3, earning his second save in a 6-3 win.

