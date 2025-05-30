Burkholder Smacks Three Extra-Base Hits as Threshers Cruise to Victory

May 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Burkholder smacked a career-high three hits and his first road home run as the Clearwater Threshers (28-21) took their sixth-straight win in a 10-4 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (24-25) on Friday night at TD Ballpark. The Threshers look to claim the road half of the series when they return to Dunedin on Saturday evening.

Burkholder sent the first pitch of the top of the second inning over the centerfield wall for a solo home run to give the Threshers an early 1-0 lead. Avery Owusu-Asiedu led off the next inning with a walk against Blue Jays starter Gilberto Batista to start the third. He moved to second on a single by Diego González before scoring when Aroon Escobar reached on an error by Dunedin second baseman Sam Shaw. After the first out of the inning, Eduardo Tait's groundout allowed González to score from third for the second run of the inning. Burkholder added another RBI, doubling in Escobar to inflate the Threshers' advantage to four runs.

Dunedin picked up two runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut Clearwater's lead in half. Eduardo Tait immediately got one run back in the top sixth, greeting newly entered reliever Bennett Flynn with a solo home run to bring the Threshers' lead back to three runs. Brady Day followed with a one-out walk, tagging up to second base on a fly out. With two outs in the frame, Kodey Shojinaga singled to left centerfield, plating Day from second and giving the Threshers a 6-2 advantage.

The scoring continued for Clearwater in the eighth, when Blue Jays reliever Nate LaRue walked Tait and Burkholder to begin the top of the eighth inning. Day smacked a single off the right field wall that scored Tait from third. Guillermo Rosario followed with a sacrifice fly to right field that plated Burkholder, giving the Threshers a pair of runs once the first out of the inning was recorded. After Shojinaga was hit by a pitch, Avery Owusu-Asiedu drove in Day from second with a single to give the Threshers a seven-run advantage.

Dunedin plated a run on a two-out double in the eighth, and Burkholder earned his second double of the game with one out in the top of the ninth. After Rosario drew a walk, Shojinaga plated Burkholder from second with an RBI single to put the Threshers in double digits. Clearwater allowed one run in the ninth, but held on for the 10-4 victory, their fourth straight against Dunedin.

Reese Dutton tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing five hits and striking out one batter in a no-decision. Kevin Warunek (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.1 innings to earn the victory. Marty Gair walked two and struck out three in 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings. Eli Trop struck out five batters with two runs allowed on three hits, walking one batter in 1.2 frames. Titan Hayes got the final out of the game in the ninth after allowing one hit and one walk.

Burkholder recorded the first multi-RBI game of his pro career...He set a new career high with his first three-hit game as a Thresher...Tait has three multi-RBI games over his past four starts...Shojinaga's RBI single in the ninth produced the first run allowed by the Blue Jays' Colby Martin this season...Warunek earned his first win as a pro...Trop set a new career high with five strikeouts...The Threshers travel to Dunedin on Saturday, May 31, to continue a three-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.