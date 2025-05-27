Nori's Two-Run Triple Helps Threshers Start Series on Top

CLEARWATER, FL - Dante Nori's two-run triple and Raider Tello's two-run homer in the sixth helped the Clearwater Threshers (25-21) begin a key series against the Dunedin Blue Jays (24-22) with an 8-5 win on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to equal their longest streak of the season with a win on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Aroon Escobar started the rally for Clearwater in the opening frame, beginning with a leadoff single off Blue Jays starter Spencer Turnbull. The throw to first base on his single went wide of the bag, allowing Escobar to advance to second on the error. Dante Nori turned a sacrifice bunt attempt into an infield hit before he was ruled out on a fielder's choice. Eduardo Tait beat out the double play through to first after his groundout, but Escobar came in to score from third on the fielder's choice to open the scoring in favor of the Threshers. Dunedin tied it up on a solo home run in the top of the fourth.

Clearwater came right back in the bottom of the fourth inning, which began with a leadoff base hit from Griffin Burkholder. He moved to second on a fielder's choice and advanced to third on a single by Kodey Shojinaga that loaded the bases. After the first out in the fourth, Avery Owusu-Asiedu gave Clearwater back the lead with a sacrifice fly to deep center that scored Burkholder. Dunedin quickly got one back to tie the game at two after five innings.

Kodey Shojinaga started a big rally in the bottom half of the sixth with a leadoff double off Blue Jays' reliever Juanmi Vasquez. Two pitches later, Raider Tello hit an opposite field home run to right-center to give Clearwater a two-run lead. Owusu-Asiedu reached on an error by Dunedin second baseman Sam Shaw and moved to second when Escobar smacked his third hit of the night. A double steal was called, with Escobar swiping second and Owusu-Asiedu stealing third. Nori followed with a bases-clearing triple to double Clearwater's lead. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Tait to increase the Threshers' advantage to five runs.

Dunedin blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to three runs. Brady Day led off the home half of the seventh with a walk and stole second base. Tello struck again, this time with an RBI single that plated Day from second base and moved Clearwater's lead back up to four runs. The Blue Jays responded with one run in the eighth to cut the lead back down to three.

The Blue Jays had some chances in the ninth inning, getting a runner in scoring position, but couldn't overtake the Threshers as Clearwater started the series with an 8-5 win.

Sam Highfill surrendered two runs (one earned) on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 5.0 innings of a no-decision. AJ Wilson (1-1) allowed two runs on one hit with one walk in 1.1 frames to earn the win. Kevin Warunek allowed one hit in 0.2 shutout frames. Titan Hayes allowed one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings.

Tello drove in three runs for the first time in his pro career...Wilson earned his first win as a Thresher...Escobar had his eighth game of the season with three hits or more...Nori tied his career high with his fifth multi-RBI game of his pro career...All three of Tello's home runs at BayCare Ballpark have gone to the right side of the field. The Threshers return to Clearwater on Wednesday, May 28, to continue a three-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







