Four-Run Sixth Inning Sinks Marauders in 6-3 Loss to Mussels

May 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - Despite early offense, the Bradenton Marauders couldn't hold on in their 6-3 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

The Marauders set up shop early when Konnor Griffin singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Will Taylor chopped a single through the drawn-in infield and into left for an RBI single that put the Marauders ahead 1-0.

In the top of the second, Bradenton rallied with two away after Ethan Lege singled and stole second. The next hitter was Joel Mendez who blasted an RBI triple off the wall in center to double the lead to 2-0.

Cam Janik followed by rolling a soft grounder to third that drew an errant throw to first, allowing Mendez to score and make it 3-0.

Aside from a Luke Napleton two-run homer, Marauders starter Carlos Castillo was stout, tossing five innings of two-run ball for the second consecutive outing.

In the bottom of the sixth, Fort Myers exploded for four two-out runs, including five consecutive hits and a two-run homer to break the game open and cap scoring at 6-3.

The Marauders were held off the scoreboard for the remainder of the night.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 20-25 while Fort Myers moved to 21-25. The two return to Hammond Stadium tomorrow for the middle game of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







