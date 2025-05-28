Five-Run Fifth Paces Bradenton Past Fort Myers 8-5

May 28, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - A five-run fifth paced the Marauders in their 8-5 victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Wednesday night at Hammond Stadium.

On the night, Bradenton collected eight hits, including two from each of Will Taylor and Konnor Griffin. Griffin has collected 16 multi-hit performances in 41 games to begin his professional career.

Marauders starter Clevari Tejada pieced together another solid start, tossing five innings while allowing four runs. In the process, he earned his second win of the campaign. He has pitched into the fifth inning in four consecutive starts.

Relievers Greiber Mendez and David Matoma were effective out of the pen, combining for four innings of one-run ball while fanning eight hitters.

Bradenton jumped on the board first in the top of the second when Will Taylor turned on an up-and-in fastball and blasted it out to left for a solo homer. The longball gave Taylor his first of the year and the Marauders a 1-0 lead.

Leading 1-0 in the top of the third, Konnor Griffin walked, stole second and advanced to third on an error. With no outs, Braylon Bishop sent a sacrifice fly to center that doubled Bradenton's lead to 2-0.

After the Marauders tacked on another run on a Derek Berg ground out in the top of the fourth, Fort Myers responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame to cut Bradenton's lead to 3-2.

Bradenton opened the flood gates in the top of the fifth when Griffin doubled, Bishop walked and Axiel Plaz singled to load the bases. With no outs, Yordany De Los Santos drew a walk to force home Griffin from third and extend the lead to two runs.

The next hitter was Taylor who rolled into a 6-4 fielder's choice that allowed Bishop to pedal home and make it 5-2.

Jhonny Severino followed by lining a two-run triple to right center that scored both Plaz and Taylor and extended the lead to five runs. Eddy Rodriguez batted next and sent a sacrifice fly to center to push the advantage to 8-2.

Throughout the remainder of the game, Fort Myers pushed across three more runs to cap scoring at 8-5.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 21-25 while Fort Myers fell to 21-26. The two return to Hammond Stadium tomorrow for the rubber match of the three-game series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







