Marauders Fall 7-5 to Threshers in Tug-Of-War Battle

May 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - After early offense, the Bradenton Marauders' comeback efforts fell short in their 7-5 loss to the Clearwater Threshers on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Clearwater bounced out to a big lead early, pushing across three in the top of the first on two hits, two walks and an error.

In the bottom of the frame, the Marauders answered back when Braylon Bishop walked and Yordany De Los Santos doubled him in on a liner to center to cut the deficit to 3-1.

After Clearwater tacked on another to make it 4-1, Bradenton rallied with two outs in the bottom of the second when Ethan Lege doubled, Cam Janik walked and Carlos Caro was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

With one out, Konnor Griffin rolled a grounder to third that scored Lege and cut the deficit to 4-2. Griffin reached on a fielder's choice play and promptly stole second to place the tying run in scoring position.

The next hitter was Braylon Bishop who lined a two-run single to center that tied the game at 4-4.

The Threshers took their lead right back in the top of the third when Carter Mathison scored on a ground out, and Eduardo Tait lined an RBI single to center to make it 6-4.

In the bottom of the same frame, Axiel Plaz led off with a opposite-field homer to right center that made it 6-5. Plaz's seven home runs are second on the Marauders.

Greiber Mendez was stout in relief, tossing 3.1 innings while allowing no runs on one hit.

After both bullpens held the game scoreless through the seventh, Tait blasted an RBI double to left in the top of the eighth to cap scoring at 7-5. Tait finished the night 4-for-5 with three runs batted in.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 20-23 while Clearwater moved to 23-21. The Marauders will look to secure the series win tomorrow afternoon at LECOM Park in the final game of the series. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







