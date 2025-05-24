Early Runs Sink Jays Despite Late Momentum

May 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 4-3 to the Tampa Tarpons in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

RHP Gilberto Batista (5 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K) took the loss in his ninth appearance (sixth start) of the season.

RHP Eliander Alcalde (4 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K) fired four shutout frames in relief and fanned five in his first game of 2025 after being activated from the injured list.

RF Jean Joseph (2-for-3, RBI, 2B, R) put the Blue Jays on the board with an RBI double in the 2nd inning and tallied his third consecutive multi-hit game. His double left the bat at 100.3 MPH. Joseph recorded his sixth multi-hit game of May and seventh of the season. Over his last three games, Joseph is six-for-nine (.666) with three runs and three RBI. He's scored a run and notched an RBI in three straight games.

2B Sam Shaw (2-for-5) extended his on-base streak to nine games and tallied his ninth multi-hit game of the season. In eight games vs. Tampa this season, Shaw is 10-for-29 (.344) with three RBI. He's batting .340 over his last 13 games with six extra-base hits and seven RBI over that stretch. Shaw has reached base in 24 of 27 games played for Dunedin.







