Bullpen Shines Again, Duran Extends Streak in 3-1 Loss

May 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell to the Tampa Tarpons 3-1 in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at TD Ballpark.

Dunedin relievers Erik Swanson, Eminen Flores, Jay Schueler, and Colby Martin combined to allow one run on one hit over four innings with five strikeouts. Over the Blue Jays last 14 games, their bullpen has thrown to a 3.15 ERA with 93 strikeouts in 65.2 frames.

RHP Colby Holcombe (5 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K) took the loss, allowing two runs in five innings with four strikeouts.

RHP Erik Swanson (.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) hurled faced three batters and did not allow a hit or run with a strikeout in his second game for Dunedin on MLB Rehab Assignment. Swanson threw 13 pitches for nine strikes and collected three whiffs.

Erik Swanson racks up another strikeout on rehab assignment! pic.twitter.com/mXs7OfqWgY - Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) May 22, 2025

RHP Colby Martin (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 K) chucked a no-hit frame in the 9 th. Martin has opened the season with 13 consecutive scoreless outings for Dunedin, recording 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings and allowing only one hit. His 13-game scoreless streak is tied for the longest in Minor League Baseball this season. Martin has gone 10 outings without giving up a hit, with his last yielded hit coming on April 13 @JUP.

DH Edward Duran (1-for-4, R, BB) extended his hit streak to 16 games with a leadoff single in the 9 th inning, the longest hit streak in the FSL this season. Duran is batting .354 over the streak with nine extra base hits and 14 RBI. Duran has reached base in 21 of his last 22 games and is batting .353 with a .964 OPS over that span.







