Mathison's Homer Gives Late Lead But Threshers Drop Second Straight

May 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Carter Mathison's eighth-inning home run gave the Clearwater Threshers (22-20) their first lead of the game, but the Bradenton Marauders (19-22) scored twice to retake the lead for good in a 4-3 win on Thursday night at LECOM Park. Clearwater looks to bounce back when they return for a rematch on Friday evening.

Bradenton got on the board first, plating the opening run in the bottom of the third inning after an error. The game remained in a 1-0 scoreline until the top of the sixth inning, beginning with a leadoff walk drawn by Griffin Burkholder. Raider Tello then reached on a fielder's choice, moving to second on an errant throw to first by Marauders second baseman Jeral Toledo. Carter Mathison beat out an infield single to move Tello to third, and then Guillermo Rosario drew a walk to load the bases. With two outs in the sixth, Nikau Pouaka-Grego drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Tello from third and even the score at one apiece.

Bradenton took the lead back in the home half of the sixth to resume a one-run advantage at 2-1. Raider Tello sparked a rally in the eighth inning with a one-out single in the eighth inning. After Bradenton brought in former major leaguer Beau Burrows from the bullpen, Mathison greeted the right-hander with a two-run blast that gave the Threshers their first lead of the game by one run when it landed in the right-field bullpen.

The Marauders picked up two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a one-run lead into the final frame. Clearwater went down in order in the ninth, sealing a 4-3 loss in Bradenton.

Ryan Degges allowed two unearned runs on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts in a no-decision. AJ Wilson walked one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Kevin Warunek allowed one hit and struck out one in 1.0 shutout frame. Titan Hayes (0-1) struck out one and walked three with two runs allowed in 0.1 inning to take the loss. Adilson Peralta (BS, 1) did not allow an earned run in 0.2 innings with one walk and no hits or strikeouts.

Pouaka-Grego drove in his first run of the season...The bases-loaded RBI was his 20th in two seasons as a Thresher...Mathison recorded his first steal of the season in the sixth...Mathison's last two home runs have been go-ahead blasts against the Marauders...Degges pitched to the first two batters in the fifth...The Threshers return to Bradenton on Friday, May 23, to continue a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm







Florida State League Stories from May 22, 2025

