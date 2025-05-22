Marauders Battle Back for Gritty 4-3 Win over Threshers

May 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - Despite losing their lead late, the Bradenton Marauders battled back for a comeback 4-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

Marauders starter Clevari Tejada was dominant, tossing five shutout innings while fanning five hitters. He has now pitching into the fifth inning in each of his last three starts.

As an offense, Bradenton drew ten walks - one shy of their season-high.

Bradenton jumped on the board first in the bottom of the third after they loaded the bases on a single and two walks. With two down, Yordany De Los Santos rolled a soft roller that Clearwater shortstop Nikau Pouaka-Grego bobbled, allowing Cam Janik to score and push the Marauders in front 1-0.

In the top of the sixth, Clearwater loaded the bases themselves on two walks and a single. With two away, Pouaka-Grego drew a walk to force in the game's tying run.

Still knotted at 1-1 in the bottom of the same inning, Bradenton threatened when Will Taylor walked and eventually advanced to third. With two outs, Taylor raced home on a passed ball to give the Marauders a 2-1 advantage.

In the top of the eighth, Carter Mathison belted a two-run homer to right that flipped the score and gave the Threshers their first lead of the night at 3-2.

Bradenton answered back in the bottom of the eighth when Threshers reliever Titan Hayes walked the bases loaded for pinch-hitter Axiel Plaz who flew a sacrifice fly to center that tied the game a 3-3.

After a walk to Eddy Rodriguez loaded the bases again, Braylon Bishop was hit by a pitch to force in the go-ahead run and cap scoring at 4-3.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 19-22 while Clearwater fell to 22-20. The two return to LECOM Park on Friday night for game four of the series with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







