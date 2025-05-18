Marauders Bats Cool off in 6-1 Loss to Blue Jays

May 18, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders fell 6-1 to the Dunedin Blue Jays in their series finale on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark.

Bradenton starter Matt Ager provided a solid outing, tossing 3.2 innings of one-run ball. The Marauders' pen was strong until the later innings when Dunedin pushed across three runs late.

The Blue Jays took the first lead of the day when Kendry Chirinos launched a solo shot to left that made it 1-0 in the bottom of the second.

Still trailing in the top of the fourth, Axiel Plaz stepped to the plate and blasted a solo shot to left that knotted the game at 1-1.

The homer marked Plaz's sixth of the season and third of the series. His 26 runs batted in lead the Marauders.

Dunedin rallied back in the bottom of the fifth when Sam Shaw walked and Yhoangel Aponte doubled to place runners at second and third. With one out, Edward Duran lined a two-run triple to center that gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead.

Dunedin added on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth before tossing a scoreless ninth to secure the 6-1 win and series split.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 17-21 while Dunedin advanced to 23-16.

The Marauders are off on Monday before beginning a six-game series versus the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







