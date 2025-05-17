Marauders Bats Erupt for 13 Runs in Dominant Win over Blue Jays

May 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin, Fla. - On a season-high 18 hits, the Bradenton Marauders surged past the Dunedin Blue Jays 13-5 on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

With the win, Bradenton can now earn the series victory during tomorrow's finale with first-place Dunedin.

Bradenton received multi-hit performances from seven of their nine hitters tonight, including three-hit games from Konnor Griffin, Axiel Plaz and Yordany De Los Santos.

Victor Cabreja got the start for the Marauders, tossing 4 innings of two-run ball. Greiber Mendez also provided three bulk innings of relief, allowing just one run en route to his team-leading fifth win of the season.

Bradenton struck first in the top of the first when Will Taylor doubled ahead of Plaz who blasted a two-run shot to center. Already leading by two, De Los Santos followed by sending an opposite-field homer over the tall wall in right-center that pushed the lead to 3-0.

Both Plaz and De Los Santos have now homered twice in the series.

While Dunedin tacked on another run in the bottom of the second to make it 3-1, Griffin sparked a rally in the top of the third with a lead-off double.

The knock extended his hit streak to nine games, the longest by a Marauder this season.

After his three hits tonight, he is 21-for-40 with two homers and six stolen bases over that stretch.

The next hitter was Braylon Bishop, who followed with a two-run homer to right that extended Bradenton's lead to 5-1.

Leading 5-2 in the top of the fifth, Bradenton rallied for more when Bishop tripled to center and Plaz followed up with an RBI single to extend their advantage to 6-2.

The Marauders added on one more in the seventh, two in the eighth and four in the ninth to cap scoring at 13-5. They finished the evening with seven extra-base hits and 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

With the win, the Marauders moved to 17-20 while Dunedin fell to 22-16. The two return to TD Ballpark Sunday for the series finale with first pitch slated for 12:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







