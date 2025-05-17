Cardinals Edge Tarpons in Tense Finish, 5-4

Tampa Tarpons' Hans Montero in action

TAMPA, Fla - A gutsy comeback effort by the Tampa Tarpons came up just short on Saturday night, as they dropped a tightly contested 5-4 game to the Palm Beach Cardinals at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Tampa found itself in an early hole after a chaotic first inning, where miscues and wild pitches allowed the Cardinals to plate four runs on just two hits.

Despite the rocky start, the Tarpons' bullpen steadied the ship to keep the game competitive. Brandon Decker, Jayvien Sandridge, Chris Veach, Cade Austin, and Brady Kirtner combined to allow just one run over the final eight innings, giving the offense a chance to battle back.

The Tarpons began to chip away in the second when 3B Owen Cobb ripped an RBI double down the right-field line, scoring LF Tyler Wilson. But Cardinals' starter Jason Savacool was able to limit further damage, stranding two runners and keeping the Tarpons at bay through six innings.

Tampa's persistence paid off in the late frames. In the seventh, CF Marshall Toole doubled and came around to score after a fielding error at second base. Then in the eighth, with two outs and the game on the line, 2B Hans Montero ignited the crowd with a two-run double to right-center that brought Tampa within one.

The ninth inning nearly produced a storybook ending. Toole singled again to start the frame, but a rare and unfortunate batter interference call led to a double play that wiped out a promising rally. The Tarpons still refused to go quietly, drawing two walks to put the tying and winning runs on base. But with the crowd on edge, Palm Beach closer Sam Brodersen escaped by striking out the final batter to seal the game.

While the box score shows a loss, Tampa out-hit the Cardinals 10-2 and showed tremendous fight in front of their home crowd. The Tarpons return to action tomorrow afternoon to finish their six-game set against the Cardinals, with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 PM.

By Anthony Sagrestano

