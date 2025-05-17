Mets Comeback Bid Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Tortugas

May 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas jumped out to a 6-0 lead and fended off a rally by the St. Lucie Mets to win 6-5 on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Mets ran into trouble early with the Tortugas getting to starter Channing Austin for six runs (four earned) during Austin's 3.2 innings of work.

The Mets would settle things down on the mound with relievers Estarlin Escalante (2.1 IP) and Luis Alvarez (2.0 IP) not allowing a hit or a run over the final 4.1 innings. The duo combined for six strikeouts. Saturday was Alvarez's team debut.

With the pitching settled, the Mets offense came alive by scoring runs in the fifth, six, eighth and ninth innings.

Colin Houck got the Mets on the board with an RBI single in the fifth. Houck finished the day 2 for 5. Trace Willhoite and Vincent Perozo also had multi-hit games, helping spark the Mets offense late.

The Mets have continued to show off their power in this series after Simon Juan got the Mets to within 6-4 with a two-run home run in the eighth, his third homer of the season. It was the third home run for the Mets in the last two games and their fifth of the series against Daytona.

The Mets were down to their last out in the ninth when Corey Collins drew a walk and Trace Willhoite doubled home Collins to make it 6-5. However, Daytona reliever Trent Hodgdon got Perozo to fly out to left field to end the game.

The Mets (20-18) had their three-game winning streak snapped but still lead the series 3-2 and will aim for the series victory against the Tortugas (17-21) on Sunday afternoon in the finale. First pitched at Jackie Robinson Ballpark is set for 5:00 p.m.







