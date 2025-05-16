Mets Score Early and Often, Club Tortugas 11-5

May 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won their third straight game by blasting the Daytona Tortugas 11-5 on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Trey Snyder and Simon Juan clubbed their second home runs of the season. Nick Roselli drove in four runs from the ninth spot. Kevin Villavicencio went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored.

Mets starter Franklin Gomez got off to a hot start by not giving up a hit over the first three innings. Meanwhile at the plate the Mets took a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Roselli hit a two-out, two-run double and Villavicencio scored from third on a passed ball.

The Mets scored three more runs off Daytona starter Ty Floyd in the second inning. Snyder belted a leadoff home run to left field and Juan cranked a two-run homer later in the inning for a 6-0 advantage.

Snyder hit a run-scoring single in the fourth and Corey Collins lofted a sac fly as the Mets built an 8-0 lead.

The Tortugas scored a couple two-out runs off Gomez in the bottom of the fourth on back-to-back RBI doubles by Bernard Moon and Esmith Pineda to cut the Mets lead to 8-2. Gomez finished the inning with a strikeout to escape further trouble.

Frank Elissalt fired 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts behind Gomez to get the win.

Juan Arnaud struck out four batters and pitched 2.0 hitless innings after Elissalt.

The Mets scored two insurance runs in the ninth inning on another two-run hit by Roselli to go up 11-2.

Daytona scored three runs off Mets reliever Jorge De Leon before making an out in the bottom of the ninth to make it an 11-5 game. Hunter Hodges came in from the bullpen and struck out two and got a ground out to finish off the game.

The Mets (20-17) and Tortugas (16-21) play the fifth game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







