McCrystal Drives in Two in Lopsided Loss

May 16, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Ryan McCrystal swatted two extra-base hits and drove in two runs, but the St. Lucie Mets scored eight runs in the first four innings and ruined the 2025 debut of the Rumberos de Daytona with an 11-5 Mets win on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

St. Lucie (20-17) won their third in a row as Daytona (16-21) fell to 0-8 all-time under the Rumberos moniker, dating back to 2023.

The first inning flew by with both starters spinning 1-2-3 innings. In the second, though, St. Lucie jumped in front with a two-out rally. A one-out single, then a hit batter and a walk loaded the bases with two down for Nick Rosselli, who stroked a two-run double to right. A passed ball then brought in another run to put St. Lucie ahead 3-0.

The fourth only saw the Mets pulled further ahead as Trey Snyder led off the inning with a long home run to left. Following a walk, Simon Juan then drilled a two-run shot to a similar location, doubling the lead to 6-0.

The hole grew deeper in the fourth with two more St. Lucie runs coming home on a single from Snyder and a sacrifice fly by Corey Collins to make it 8-0.

After going hitless in the first three frames, the Rumberos came to life, as Alfredo Duno tripled, then back-to-back two-out doubles from Bernard Moon and Esmith Pineda brought in a pair of runs to trim the deficit to 8-2.

However, the offensive doldrums returned after that. St. Lucie added a run in the sixth, then put the bow on their night with a two-run single from Rosselli to put them in double figures.

Trailing 11-2, the Rumberos rallied in the ninth, as a hit batter and a walk was followed by a booming two-run triple from McCrystal, his second extra-base hit of the night. That was followed by a four-pitch walk to Malvin Valdez which included a wild pitch final three pitches all sailed near Valdez.

After an exchange of words, the benches cleared and play stopped for several minutes as both teams met near the backstop on the first-base side. Eventually, Valdez and two Mets were ejected, before a pitching change calmed things down and the final three outs were recorded in an 11-5 St. Lucie victory.

